'Institutionalised Corruption': PDP Attacks NC Govt Over Pacemaker Scam

Srinagar, Jun 20: Opposition PDP on Saturday lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir government after an alleged 'pacemaker scam' came to the fore at the GMC Anantnag, saying the fraud is a result of the "institutionalised corruption."

Training guns on the government, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that instead of getting J-Ks "collapsing" healthcare on track, the ministers have "misplaced priorities" and are hurling "abusive tirades" against the PDP.

"J&K government's institutionalised corruption has now resulted in a massive health racket at GMC Anantnag where its cardiologists performed unnecessary advanced cardiac surgeries on unwitting patients who didn't even need them! All to embezzle funds from the PM-JAY scheme," Mufti said in a post on X.

An inquiry into alleged large-scale procedural irregularities at the Government Medical College Anantnag revealed that nearly 50 per cent of evaluated patients who underwent advanced cardiac surgical procedures did not even require them.

The inquiry by the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department revealed fraudulent insurance claims, patient exploitation and unnecessary procedures on healthy patients, naming Dr Syed Maqbool, a cardiologist at GMC Anantnag, for alleged large-scale procedural irregularities and manipulation of official medical records.

Mufti also asked what accountability can be expected when "there are serious allegations against the NC Government charging lakhs for transfers of doctors & government officers".

The PDP also accused Health Minister Sakina Itoo of "glorifying an unprofessional and uneducated work culture".

"...(she) has not only damaged the health sector but is also responsible for worsening healthcare services and putting lives at risk. (Agencies)