Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha resigns, Nandita Sinha to replace him

NEW DELHI, July 28:

Amitesh Kumar Jha, CEO of Swiggy-owned quick commerce platform Instamart, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Nandita Sinha has been appointed as CEO - Instamart with effect from August 3, 2026, Swiggy informed in the filing.

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Nandita joins from Myntra, where she served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I hereby tender my resignation from the position of CEO-Instamart, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation," Jha stated in his resignation letter addressed to Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director & Group CEO, Swiggy.

Speaking about her new role, Sinha said: "Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth." (PTI)