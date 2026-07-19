Installation ceremony of Inner Wheel Club new team held

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 18: The installation ceremony of the president and office bearers of the Inner Wheel Club Udhampur for the Inner Wheel year 2026–2027 was held with great enthusiasm and dignity.

The ceremony marked the formal installation of the newly elected president and her team in the gracious presence of distinguished guests, members of the Inner Wheel fraternity, Rotarians, and invited dignitaries.

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During the ceremony, the newly elected office bearers took over their respective responsibilities and pledged to work with commitment for the welfare of society and the growth of the Club.

The newly installed team for the year 2026–2027, included president- Harjeet Kaur, vice president - Neelam Bucha, secretary - Tripta Sharma, treasurer- Monika Thakur, ISO (International Service Organisor) - Minakshi Sharma and Editor- Dr Anu Chopra.

The past president, Anu Gandotra and members congratulated the newly installed president and her team, expressing confidence that under her able leadership, the Club would continue to undertake meaningful service projects, strengthen fellowship among members, and uphold the ideals and objectives of Inner Wheel.