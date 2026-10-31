Inspector Feroz Ahmad Itoo From J&K Among 490 Get Home Minister’s Medal

JAMMU, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Feroz Ahmad Itoo is among 490 personnel from across the country who have been awarded the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for 2026.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the awardees on Saturday, recognising their outstanding work in various fields, including operations, investigation, intelligence services and forensic science.

The medal is conferred on personnel of State and Union Territory Police Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs), security organisations and forensic science institutions for excellence in operations, outstanding investigation work, exceptional performance and meritorious intelligence services.

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The award also recognises the contribution of serving Government scientists in the field of forensic science. It aims to promote high professional standards and boost the morale of police personnel and other officials.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs through a notification issued on February 1, 2024.

The medal is announced every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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