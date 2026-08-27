INS Sudarshini departs Lisbon after three-day port call under Lokayan 2026

LISBON, Aug 26 : Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini departed Lisbon after completing a three-day port call as part of the ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition.

The visit provided an opportunity to further strengthen maritime cooperation and professional ties between the Indian and Portuguese navies through a series of official and training engagements.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Rear Admiral Miguel Bessa Pacheco, Commandant of the Portuguese Naval Academy, and Rear Admiral Joao Paulo Silva Pereira, Deputy Fleet Commander of the Portuguese Navy. The meetings focused on enhancing institutional linkages and promoting greater mutual understanding between the two maritime forces.

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As part of the professional interaction, Indian Navy sea trainees visited the Portuguese Naval Academy (Escola Naval), where they engaged with Portuguese naval trainees and familiarised themselves with the academy's historic campus and training infrastructure. The interactions also enabled the trainees to exchange views and experiences on seamanship and tall-ship sailing.

The port call further featured a deck reception hosted onboard INS Sudarshini, attended by senior Portuguese military officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

The Lisbon visit followed INS Sudarshini's earlier port call at Ponta Delgada, highlighting the longstanding maritime partnership between India and Portugal. The ship's engagements at the Portuguese ports reinforced the shared commitment of both nations towards strengthening naval cooperation, professional exchanges and people-to-people maritime ties.

INS Sudarshini's ongoing Lokayan 2026 expedition is aimed at providing Indian Navy personnel with valuable exposure to long-distance ocean sailing while fostering international maritime cooperation and strengthening India's naval outreach with partner countries. (UNI)