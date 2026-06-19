Inquiry Ordered Into Bandipora Roadside Delivery Incident

Srinagar, Jun 19: The health authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district have ordered an inquiry into the alleged roadside delivery of a woman shortly after she was discharged from a government hospital, officials said on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident involving Hafeeza Begum of Chechinar Aloosa and submit its findings within two days, they said.

According to officials, the woman was admitted to District Hospital Bandipora for delivery and kept under observation. She was later discharged after being informed that childbirth was not imminent.

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However, she reportedly went into labour soon after leaving the hospital and delivered her baby on a roadside near Aloosa village, triggering public criticism and allegations of negligence.

The inquiry committee, headed by Dr Nisar Ahmad Ganie, has been tasked with conducting a detailed fact-finding probe into the incident.

In its order, the CMO directed the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora to ensure the availability of the concerned doctors before the panel during the course of the investigation.

The incident sparked outrage among residents and civil society members, who questioned the quality of maternal healthcare services in the district and sought accountability if any lapse is established.

Officials said further action, if warranted, would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee.(KNS)