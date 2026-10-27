Inquiry ordered into allotment of R&B works

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: The JK UT Government has ordered an inquiry into the allotment of tender works in violation of standing norms in Anantnag R&B Division.

Additional Chief Secretary/ Financial Commissioner, Public Works(R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh, has ordered the constitution of a fact finding committee, headed by Director Finance, R&B Department.

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Joint Director Planning, R&B Department; Public Law Officer, R&B Deptt and Assistant Accounts Officer (IRB), R&B Department are the other members of the committee.

Action followed after a tender issued by the R&B Division Anantnag vide NIT No. 168/Anantnag/2026-27/E-Tendering /6171 80, dated 24-08-2026, was allegedly allotted to the second party (L-2) instead of L-1, in violation of CVC guidelines and provisions of Government Financial Rules.

The Committee was also asked to identify and name the officials/officers responsible for allotment of work and assess the loss incurred to the public exchequer in the process of wrongful allotment/s.

The inquiry panel was also tasked to scrutinize the other tenders issued by the R&B Division, Anantnag, where the contracts have been allotted to the other participants, other than L-1, during the financial year 2026-27. The panel has been asked to submit its report in the shortest possible time.