Inquiry ordered in foodgrain embezzlement

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 1: The J&K Government has ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of foodgrains in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department in Kupwara.

The department's Director Finance has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to investigate the allegations against Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Storekeeper, FCS&CA, Kupwara, and submit a report.

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According to a Government order issued on July 31, sanction has been accorded for the appointment of the Director Finance, FCS&CA Department, J&K, as the Inquiry Officer, while Shohaib Latief, Assistant Director, FCS&CA, Srinagar North, has been appointed as the Presenting Officer in the case.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to conduct the departmental proceedings and submit conclusive findings within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order.

The inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility in connection with the alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of foodgrains in the department.