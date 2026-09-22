Inquiry Ordered Against Former Udhampur School Principal

JAMMU, Sept 22: The School Education Department has ordered a detailed inquiry into allegations against Pawan Kumar Singh, the then Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Udhampur, who has since retired.

As per an order, Mushtaq Ahmad, Joint Director (M) in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to conduct the probe under the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

Meanwhile, Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Mohan Singh, will act as the Presenting Officer in the case.

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The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit the findings/inquiry report within 20 days from the date of issuance of the order.

See Order Copy Click Here.....