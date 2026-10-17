Inquiry Ordered Against Executive Engineer

JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered an inquiry into the charges against Ashwani Khajuria, Executive Engineer, Sewerage and Drainage Division West, Jammu.

The Government has appointed Kapil Sharma, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, as the Inquiry Officer, while Aaliya Nazir, Technical Officer to the Chief Engineer, UEED, will serve as the Presenting Officer.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit his report within one month from the date of issuance of the order.

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