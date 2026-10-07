Inquiry ordered against CMO GMC Baramulla for service rules violation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Government today ordered an inquiry against Dr Azmat Gowher Khan, CMO Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, over his alleged violation of service conduct rules through his directorship in a private healthcare company.

An order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department appointed Chief Medical Officer Baramulla Abdul Gani Raina as the inquiry officer to examine the charges against Dr Khan.

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The inquiry will examine whether Dr Khan's directorship in Clinnova Healthcare Pvt Ltd from May 23, 2020, to June 12, 2020, violated Rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

The inquiry officer has also been asked to scrutinise Dr Khan's claim that his association with the company was inadvertent and arose from a matrimonial dispute, besides examining documents submitted in his defence and verification reports of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Drug Control Officer.

Khursheed Ahmad Damnoo, an accountant at GMC Baramulla, has been appointed to present the department's case.

The Government has directed the inquiry officer to submit a reasoned report within 30 days, establishing whether the charges are proved, not proved or partly proved, along with recommendations for departmental action.

The inquiry must also determine whether the alleged lapse amounted to deliberate misconduct or a technical or procedural violation without mala fide intent.

The Government order does not establish the charges, which will be determined through the inquiry.