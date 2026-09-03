Inox Wind bags Rs 755-crore turnkey project from IOC

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: Inox Wind on Thursday said it has secured a 100 MW wind energy turnkey order worth Rs 755 crore from Indian Oil Corporation.

The order will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services, a company statement said.

Under the order, Inox Wind will handle end-to-end project execution, including supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), project execution, and post-commissioning O&M services.

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The order strengthens Inox Wind's diversified customer portfolio, which spans commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and independent power producers (IPPs).

"We are pleased to have secured this 100 MW turnkey order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a Maharatna company and India's largest oil marketing company," said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables business, INOXGFL Group.

This order further reinforces Inox Wind's position as an integrated wind energy solutions provider with capabilities spanning the entire project lifecycle - from turbine supply and project development to Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and long-term Operations and Maintenance (O&M), the company said. (PTI)