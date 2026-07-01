Innovist Expands Its Science-Backed Sunscreen Portfolio for Indian Consumers

Innovist, one of the emerging beauty and personal care companies of India, has expanded its range of sunscreens, tailored for Indian consumers, weather, and skin care needs. The company continues to deliver research-based sun protection solutions with its SunScoop range that combine performance, comfort, and convenience for everyday use. The latest addition to the portfolio, the Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen SPF 60 PA++++, highlights Innovist’s commitment to formulating the best sunscreen and skincare products that cater to Indian weather and lifestyles.

Introducing the Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen SPF 60 PA++++

The new Chemist at Play Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen SPF 60 PA++++ is formulated to provide broad-spectrum protection and a lightweight, comfortable feel on the skin. The formulation is dermatologically tested and In-Vivo tested for safety, suitable for all skin types. This is a convenient all-in-one solution for your daily sun protection needs for both face and body.

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It's a multi-purpose body sunscreen that provides quick and effective application that feels neither heavy nor sticky, particularly in the humid and hot climate conditions in India.

Built for Comfort, Protection, and Ease of Use

The Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen is built for modern lifestyles that prefer skincare that easily fits into their daily routine. Key features include:

Broad spectrum SPF 60 PA ++++

Fluid texture, light, fast absorbing

No white cast

Non-greasy, breathable formula

Appropriate for both face and body application

Easy reapplication with spray-based convenience

These features make sure the sun protection is effective and easy to maintain throughout the day.

Meeting the Evolving Needs of Modern Indian Consumers

Innovist's strategy is rooted in consumer insights and evolving skincare habits. Today’s consumers are more educated and discerning about what they put on their skin, seeking products that offer both performance and comfort.

With science-backed formulations that simplify skincare routines without compromising on protection, the brand’s sunscreen range, including this latest launch, is positioned to meet these expectations. With the increasing demand for multi-functional sun care, Innovist continuously works on solutions that cater to urban and outdoor lifestyles.

Strengthening Sun Care Innovation in India

This launch further strengthens Innovist’s position in the competitive sun care category, where consumers are increasingly seeking the best sunscreen options, customised for Indian skin and climate conditions.

The company continues to be dedicated to research-led product development to improve texture, performance, and user experience. The goal is to make sun protection part of everyday, easy-to-do habits of consumers across age groups. As part of its overall skincare vision, Innovist is also strengthening its position in the body sunscreen category with effective, comfortable products that are suitable for daily use.

About Innovist

Innovist is a science-first personal care company creating quality skincare & haircare brands for modern Indian consumers. Innovist builds products with a deep focus on formulation science to address real skin and hair concerns impacted by the Indian climate and lifestyle. Its growing portfolio is a testament to its commitment to safety, quality, and dependable performance. Innovist is dedicated to making personal care easy by providing reliable and easy-to-use products that deliver visible results without the hassle or compromise.