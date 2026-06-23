Innov8 acquires Vatika Business Centres to expand co-working biz

NEW DELHI, June 23: Coworking firm Innov8 on Tuesday said it has acquired Vatika Business Centres to expand business amid rising demand for flexible managed workspaces.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

"The deal brings 11 prime business centres across New Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Pune under Innov8's direct management, immediately strengthening its presence in key commercial hubs," the company said in a statement.

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-Asia, PRISM and Innov8 said, "This acquisition aligns with our vision of building a leading premium coworking and managed workspace platform in India. Vatika Business Centres has built a strong reputation for quality and enterprise-grade offerings, and we see significant synergies in integrating their portfolio with Innov8's design-led, community-driven approach."

Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Hospitality said this would open up new avenues for growth and innovation.

"Together, we aim to deliver enhanced value to our clients through expanded offerings, improved technology integration, and a broader network of premium workspaces," Bhalla added.

Established in 2015, Innov8 is one of the leading coworking space operators in the country. (PTI)