Inner Wheel Club New Gen organizes health talk

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: A health event organized by the Inner Wheel Club New Gen was held here today.

The event was organized under the leadership of president Ritu Sharma.

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The club invited doctors to speak to all members on important health-related matters and create awareness about preventive healthcare.

The highlight of the day was the adoption of a dialysis patient.

The club has pledged to support the patient's treatment going forward.

As a first step of seva, the club members also donated fruits and medicines to the patient's family.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Sharma welcomed everyone and expressed gratitude to the doctors, members and executive team for making the event successful.

Secretary Amarjeet Kaur, Treasurer Satwant Sekhon, Anita Goel, Balvinder Kour and all members were also present.

The function concluded on a high note with a vote of thanks by secretary Amarjeet Kour.