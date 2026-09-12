Inner Wheel Club donates two computers to KV Pancheri

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 11: In a significant initiative towards promoting education, health and the overall well-being of school children, Inner Wheel Club of Udhampur today organised a comprehensive service project at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pancheri.

On the occasion, the Club donated two computers to the school to strengthen digital learning facilities and provide students with better access to technology and modern educational resources.

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They also distributed 600 copies of "Meri Kitab" among the students.

The initiative aims to encourage reading, strengthen learning habits and provide children with useful educational material to support their academic journey.

Earlier, a special Eye and Dental Health Camp was also organised for the students.

Qualified medical professionals conducted eye and dental examinations and created awareness among children about the importance of regular health check-ups, oral hygiene and proper eye care.

Students requiring further attention were guided appropriately.

Association Council Member of District 307, Priti Khajuria, appreciated the efforts of Inner Wheel Club of Udhampur and said, "Inner Wheel Udhampur under her guidance would continue undertaking meaningful social service projects aimed at empowering children and uplifting society."

She emphasised that education and healthcare are two important pillars for building a stronger and healthier community. Club president 2026-27, Hargeet Kaur along with her Club Executive Team, club members, Club editor, Dental Doctor Anu Gupta and Rotary eye hospital team were also present during the function.