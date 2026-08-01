Injured Non-Local Worker Succumbs, Death Toll Two In Kulgam Terror Attack

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The injured non-local worker, who suffered bullet wounds in a targeted terror attack on Friday evening in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, taking the death toll to two.

Officials identified the victim as Bhopendra from Chhattisgarh. He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital on Friday night with chest injuries and later succumbed.

Earlier, another non-local worker, identified as Deepak from Chhattisgarh, was shot dead in the terror attack in Kulgam’s Kelam area.

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The workers were both in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. (Agencies)