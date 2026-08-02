Injured migrant worker succumbs, toll reaches 2

CM condemns killings, announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The migrant worker who suffered bullet wounds in a terror attack last evening in Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries this morning taking the death toll in the incident to two.

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The victim has been identified as Bhopendra from Chhattisgarh. He was shifted to SKMIS hospital in Srinagar last night with chest injuries and later succumbed here.

Earlier, another migrant worker, identified as Deepak from Chhattisgarh, died on the spot after terrorists attacked them in the Kelam area of Kulgam.

The workers were both in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another attack less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Last time the migrant workers were targeted by terrorists was in 2024 when two workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar on February 7, 2024.

Security forces cordoned off and conducted searches in several villages in Kulgam in search of the terrorist responsible for the attack. Check points were also established on the National Highway at which vehicles were checked and commuters frisked.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today strongly condemned the killings and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased.

Omar expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives and said the assistance would be in addition to the Rs 6 lakh immediate relief being provided by the District Administration.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed that the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.