Infra worth crores raised for CHC Marwah but public suffers as staff remains missing

Single doctor on 10-day roster works in hospital

No ambulance at CHC for over 60,000 population

Gopal Sharma

Advertisement

MARWAH (Kishtwar), July 5: Even after having a large building and infrastructure worth over Rs 20 crores in Community Health Centre (CHC) Marwah, a population of over 60,000 of this remotest area of Marwah Sub Division of district Kishtwar is suffering badly as only one doctor is available on 10-day roster duty, about 25 Health employees including three doctors, have managed their attachments to Kishtwar, Doda and Jammu, whereas there is no ambulance for this large population at CHC Marwah.

This area which remains cut off from the district headquarters, Kishtwar for about seven months by road after snowfall on the Margan Top, is left to face many challenges specially in winters as the medical staff is hardly available in this hospital. There is no Gynaecologist in this hospital and no ambulance for shifting the patients. The people hire private vehicles at their own for shifting Labour or other patients. An old broken and damaged ambulance is lying in the hospital premises since long.

The locals claimed that an Eeco vehicle type ambulance was provided to this hospital about 2-3 years ago but fate of that ambulance is not known after that to the locals of the area. Only BMO concerned or the Chief Medical Officer Kishtwar may be knowing where that vehicle is being used today.

A local of the area Ghulam Mohd Sheikh told the visiting Excelsior team that out of the five sanctioned posts of the doctors at this hospital, four are in place, but only one doctor is available in the hospital just for rotational 10-day roster duty. He revealed that 25 Medical employees including three doctors from this hospital and adjoining health centers, have managed their postings at Kishtwar, Doda or Jammu as per their convenience, without caring for the general public.

He said the office of SDM, SDPO, Executive Engineer R&B/PMGSY, Block Development Officer, Tehsildar etc are housed at Marwah Sub Divisional headquarters but the Block Medical Office has been kept at Dachhan for the convenience of the officials instead of Marwah. The BMO hardly visits the area. He said the building was constructed hardly four years ago but cracks have been developed in it. Moreover, there is no provision to drain out the water from the hospital premises. The rain water also accumulates in the backward of the building, causing damage to its foundation.

The locals of the area alleged that this large building was constructed on about 5 kanals of land but the approach road which is hardly 200 meters, has been left kucha. This bumpy passage with large potholes often cause trouble to the patients while shifting.

They pointed out that most of the senior and junior Govt officials remain absent from their respective offices at Nowpachi, Marwah, Warwan, Inshan, Dachhan areas and there is no accountability. The senior officers from the district Administration hardly visit the area and therefore, the issues of the general public remain unresolved. They said Ultrasound machine, X-Ray facility and ECG etc are available but there are no technicians/ staff to handle. Out of the two X-Ray Technicians, only one is available and when he goes on leave there is nobody to handle the same. Ultrasound machine is lying unused till date.

No specialist doctor is available in this CHC. There is urgent need to post a Physician, Gyneacologist, Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgeon, Eye-specialist, Child specialist and doctors of other important streams. Even for small treatment, the people are forced to move to Kokernag, Anantnag or Srinagar hospitals. The Health Minister or the Concerned Commissioner Secretary has never visited this area and the concerned public representative is also seen on certain occasions only, they alleged.

Out of total 25 para-medical employees , four have managed their attachments to Jammu, mostly to Kishtwar, while others at Dachhan and Doda. Five employees from PHC Afti in Marwah have managed their attachments to other suitable places , leaving this health institution almost defunct.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma when contacted said that CHC Marwah will shortly get Ambulance and NHIDCL has assured few ambulances for the district hospitals. He said earlier there was no mobile network in this area for the last about one and half month, the network has been provided now. One 108 Ambulance will also be provided for this remote area. He said BMO will also move to Marwah headquarters now.

On the issue of missing of hospital and other Govt staff and attachment of large number of Health employees, the Deputy Commissioner said he will initiate an inquiry into the matter. The concerned SDM and Tehsildar will be asked to monitor the attendance in the hospitals and other Govt officials. He said entire staff will be detached and directed to work at their respective places. The DC also assured to hold an inquiry into the fact, how cracks have been developed in the new CHC building at Marwah. The concerned PWD staff and contractor will be penalized for it, he said.

Chief Medical Officer, Kishtwar, Dr Sanjay Kumar Bhat said he has taken over the charge of the post recently and was not aware of the 10-day roster duty of the doctors at CHC Marwah. He said Government provides pay for one month work and not just for ten days. He also expressed serious concern over the attachment of a large number of Health employees from Marwah-Dachhan and Warwan area and said he will take cognizance of the matter. Dr Bhat said he will be visiting this area shortly and provide an ambulance to CHC Marwah.