Infosys shares decline nearly 3 pc after Q1 earnings

NEW DELHI, July 24: Shares of IT services company Infosys on Friday declined nearly 3 per cent after the firm tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

The stock dipped 2.70 per cent to Rs 1,023.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock declined 2.32 per cent to Rs 1,023.

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Infosys on Thursday reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore for the June quarter, and tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

India's second largest IT services company saw revenue for Q1FY27 rise 14 per cent to Rs 48,211 crore.

Infosys also named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate, with the leadership transition scheduled for April 1, 2027, after incumbent Salil Parekh completes his second term, marking the end of a nine-year tenure. Notably for Infosys, Parekh is its longest-serving CEO who is not one of the founders.

The company delivered USD 5,082 million in Q1 revenues, year-on-year growth of 2.4 per cent and sequential growth of 1 per cent in constant currency (neutralising currency impact).

"We had a one-time revenue impact of a client decision during the quarter," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

AI services contributed 8.2 per cent of Infosys' Q1 revenue, with the company highlighting strong momentum and long-term client relevance driven by AI-led services.

"Overall, we continue to see the macro environment remaining uncertain. With our Q1 results and a view for the rest of the financial year, we are changing our revenue growth guidance to 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent year-on-year growth in constant currency terms," Parekh said. (PTI)