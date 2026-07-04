Industry Says E20 Petrol Is Safe For All Vehicles, Backs Ethanol Push For Energy Security

New Delhi, Jul 4: Industry executives on Saturday sought to allay concerns over the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20), saying the fuel has undergone rigorous scientific testing, is safe for both new and older vehicles, and is critical for reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.

At a news conference organised at the government's National Media Centre, former Engineers India Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said E20 fuel was introduced in phases before being rolled out nationwide after extensive testing on two- and four-wheelers ahead of the 2030 mandate.

"It is a significant step towards decarbonisation," she said, adding that while there could be a marginal impact on engine performance, it depended on factors such as driving habits.

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Shukla said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, launched in 2018, was developed with extensive stakeholder consultations and that oil marketing companies complied with prescribed standards.

"There is absolutely no gap in the scientific methodology used to determine these standards," she said.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said there was no reason for owners of vehicles manufactured before 2023 -- when E20-compatible vehicles became mandatory -- to worry about using the higher ethanol blend.

"We have tested E10 cars, which were prevalent before 2023, on E20 fuel for all parameters, and we have not found anything of concern," Bharti said.

He added that the company found no issues relating to wear and tear, corrosion or the life of components coming in contact with E20 fuel.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) Vikram Gulati described ethanol as a high-performance, cleaner-burning fuel that also enhances India's energy security by reducing dependence on imported oil.

"What happened two-three months back was a wake-up call and an extremely strong reminder of the vulnerability we face because of energy being imported," Gulati said, referring to recent disruptions in global energy supplies.

He said ethanol, derived from plant-based feedstock, was a "zero-carbon fuel" and noted that it has long been used in high-performance applications, including motor racing.

Gulati said expanding ethanol use would not only strengthen India's energy security but also support farmers by creating additional demand for agricultural produce used in ethanol production. (Agencies)