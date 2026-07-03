Industrial park operator Ganesh Complex to  invest Rs 600 cr to expand in north India

KOLKATA, July 3: Kolkata-based Ganesh Industrial Complex has planned to invest around Rs 600 crore in upcoming industrial parks in the Delhi-NCR region, leveraging rising demand for such infrastructure along highways, a company official said on Friday.

The company is currently developing one industrial park at Sohna and acquiring land for a few more projects in Haryana, envisaging its Delhi-NCR footprint to be about 110 acres, he said.

In Delhi-NCR and West Bengal, the developer possesses a land bank of over 2,500 acres, including more than 1,000 acres earmarked for future projects.

Ganesh Industrial Complex Managing Director Alok Bajoria said the total capex for industrial parks in the Delhi-NCR region is about Rs 600 crore.

"We have seen that demand is no longer restricted to traditional industrial hubs. Areas along highways and expressways are increasingly becoming preferred destinations for occupiers because of better infrastructure and connectivity," Bajoria told PTI.

The company currently operates four industrial parks in West Bengal spread across 1,268 acres, of which two have been completed, one is scheduled for completion this year, and another is at the planning stage.

Bajoria said the company's Delhi-NCR expansion is being driven by improving infrastructure connectivity, emergence of new logistics belts and strong occupier demand from manufacturing and warehousing sectors.

Unlike usual industrial park developers who rely on leasing, Ganesh Complex monetises its projects primarily through outright sale of developed industrial plots to occupiers, who subsequently decide whether to establish factories, warehouses or integrated facilities.

Anchor clients across its industrial parks include Amazon, Kirloskar, Reliance, Campa Cola, Lumino Industries, Flipkart and RedTape, the official said.

Bajoria said the company's experience in developing industrial ecosystems in eastern India is being replicated in Delhi-NCR, with emphasis on road connectivity, power infrastructure, regulatory compliance and access to airports, ports and logistics networks.

"When a company sets up operations inside a business park, we are not merely selling land. We are helping create an ecosystem and supply chain around that facility," he said.

Ganesh Industrial Complex has developed more than 43.79 million sq ft of industrial park space and serves over 1,000 clients.

The company said Delhi-NCR is expected to remain a key growth market as manufacturers and logistics operators increasingly seek integrated, infrastructure-ready industrial ecosystems offering faster project implementation and supply-chain efficiencies. (PTI)