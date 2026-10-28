Industrial Estate To Boost Infrastructure, Create Jobs In J&K: CM Omar Abdullah

J&K Govt Accords ₹17.24 Crore Administrative Approval For Industrial Estate At Barsoo

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded Administrative Approval for the development of a new Industrial Estate at Barsoo in Ganderbal district at an estimated cost of ₹17.24 crore.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the project marks a significant step towards strengthening industrial infrastructure and creating new employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The proposed Industrial Estate, equipped with modern infrastructure and essential facilities, is expected to provide fresh opportunities for entrepreneurs, attract industrial investment, generate employment for local youth and contribute to sustainable industrial growth and economic development across Jammu and Kashmir.