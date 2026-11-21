NEW DELHI, Nov 21: IndusInd Bank has terminated the services of its former Managing Director and CEO Sumant Kathpalia with immediate effect following disciplinary proceedings against him.

The bank's board, acting as the disciplinary authority, took the decision at its meeting on November 20, based on the findings of an inquiry report submitted by a former Bombay High Court judge on November 18, 2026.

The bank also decided to invoke applicable malus and clawback provisions with effect from March 24, 2020, the date of Kathpalia's initial appointment as Managing Director and CEO.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said the action was in continuation of its earlier disclosures dated April 29 and May 21, 2025, and disclosures in its annual reports for FY25 and FY26.

Kathpalia had resigned from the services of the bank on April 29, 2025 with effect from the same day.

The bank's board took note of his resignation as MD and CEO and as a director, but did not communicate that he would continue to remain in the bank's employment until further intimation.

Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him under the bank's internal code of conduct, and he was placed under suspension with effect from June 18, 2025, pending completion of the proceedings.

The latest decision follows the submission of the inquiry report and the board's consideration of its findings.

The board May last year had suspected involvement of certain employees in the derivatives, microfinance and balance sheet "fraud" and directed the bank to report the matter to investigative agencies and regulatory authorities.

The bank has appropriately accounted for and reflected the impact of all discrepancies identified in these reports while finalising the financial results for the quarter/twelve months ended March 2025.

In March 2025, the private sector bank had reported accounting lapses in the derivative portfolio, which were estimated to have an adverse impact of approximately 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth as of December 2024.

Following this, the bank appointed external agency PwC to assess the impact on the bank's balance sheet, lapses at various levels and suggest remedial action.

The agency, in its report, has quantified the negative impact of the above as of June 30, 2024, at Rs 1,979 crore.

On April 29, 2025, CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigned from the bank, following which the IndusInd board appointed a Committee of Executives to oversee the operations of the bank till a new MD & CEO assumes charge or for a period of three months. (PTI)