Induction ceremony held at IMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) conducted "Aarambh 2026," an induction ceremony organized to warmly welcome the newly admitted students of the MBA, BBA, and BCA programmes.

The event marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the freshers and provided them with an opportunity to interact, engage, and gain valuable insights from accomplished professionals and faculty members.

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The ceremony was graced by chief guest Vishesh Chowdhury, an alumnus of IMS and a distinguished entrepreneur associated with VYAPAR STREET. His presence added immense value to the programme, and his interactive session with the students provided meaningful insights into entrepreneurship, professional development, and the importance of innovation and confidence in today's competitive business environment.

The event was also attended by Prof J R Dhotra; Asst Professor Sheetal Sharma; Head of the Department of Computer Science, Asst Professor Gurshish Kour, along with other esteemed faculty members of IMS. Their presence and guidance contributed significantly to the success of the induction programme.

Following the interactive session, an engaging student activity titled "Two Truths and a Lie - Business Edition" was conducted. The activity was designed to encourage communication, confidence, creativity, interpersonal interaction, and quick thinking among the newly joined students. The participants were divided into small groups of 5-8 students, and each participant was asked to present three statements about themselves, out of which two were true and one was a lie. The participants then interacted with their group members to identify the false statement.

The activity created an energetic and enjoyable atmosphere, allowing the freshers to interact with one another beyond the formal classroom setting. It also encouraged students to express themselves confidently while developing their observation and communication skills.

The winners of the "Two Truths and a Lie - Business Edition" activity were Majid, Sunil, Maksood, Sumit, Rajneesh and Ritish.