Indresh Kumar appeals people of Kashmir to come forward for promotion of peace

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Dr Indresh Kumar, chief patron, Muslim Rashtriya Munch (MRM) and national Executive Member, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) appealed the people of Kashmir to come forward for promotion of peace, development and constructive education to children in the Valley.

While addressing the MRM activists here on Thursday, Dr Indresh Kumar said peace is imperative for development and progress of country.

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He said Kashmir has seen worst period during turmoil due to the evil designs of enemy across the border who misled the innocent youth to grind its own axe.

He said during last 12 years of Narendra Modi Government revolutionary decisions were taken for the overall development of J&K and prosperity of its people. Soon after coming to power in 2014 Modi said that there should be computer in the hands of youth of Kashmir instead of gun and stones and he worked with honesty towards the same. Today the picture of Kashmir has entirely changed and youth have realised the futility of gun culture and game plan of Pakistan. They are competing in the competitive examinations at national level now. This has conveyed a good message that youth of Kashmir are having a good talent and they can prove an asset for J&K and nation as a whole.

MRM activists from all ten districts of Kashmir participated in one day seminar.

Syed Abubakar Naqvi, national convener, MRM and former Chairman, Waqaf Board Rajsthan said the MRM Karyakarta will motivate the Kashmiri youth to work in the interest of the nation while doing other duties of their daily life.

Addressing the Karyakarta Naqvi said the slogan of MRM is that "Adhi Roti Khayange Bachon ko Padayenge".

Dr Romesh Khajuria, regional convener (Organisation) MRM, Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh said his organization is working to carry the message of MRM movement up to the people at grassroots level. Dr Khajuria former Chairman national Wool Board appreciated the constructive work of MRM activists of district committees and gave the mantra how to constitute the MRM committees at Assembly constituencies and blocks level. He further appreciated the handicraft and handloom work of Kashmir artisans and weavers while addressing the gathering.

Mir Nazir Ahmad, convenor JKUT & Ladakh and Manzoor Badhana, co convener JKUT also addressed the Karyakartas during the seminar. Prominent MRM leaders present on the occasion included Ajaz Ul Haq convener, Jammu province, Shahbaz & others.