Indra Jatra festival begins in Kathmandu with installation of flag

KATHMANDU, Sep 23: The biggest festival of Kathmandu Valley, Indra Jatra, began on Wednesday with the installation of Indradhwaj, or the flag of Indra, the King of Heaven, also known as the God of rains.

Indradhwaj, also known as Yansi in the local Newari language, is a sacred 16-metre wooden pole, which has been erected in front of Kalbhairav Temple at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, symbolising the start of the Indrajatra Festival.

According to the chairperson of the Indra Jatra Management Committee, Gautam Shakya, traditional dance was also presented on the occasion.

Acting Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Sunita Dangol, people's representatives, locals and devotees were present on the occasion of the Indradhwaj installation rituals.

Indra Jatra is performed to receive blessings from Indra, whose presence is associated with sufficient rain just before winter for good harvesting.

The week-long festival features various traditional dances, chariot processions, and worship of deities. The presentation of Dashawatar or the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, at Basantapur Durbar Square is also part of the festival.

Chariot processions are carried out every day throughout the seven-day festival.

On the third or main day of the festival, which falls on Friday this time, the President receives tika (vermilion mark on forehead) from Kumari, the living Goddess.

The festival is one of the main attractions for tourists in Nepal. (PTI)