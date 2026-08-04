Indofast Energy partners with Zeon Charging to  expand battery-swapping network in South India

MUMBAI, Aug 4: Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Charge Point Operator (CPO) Zeon Charging to expand battery-swapping infrastructure across premium, high-footfall locations in south India.

Under the collaboration, Indofast Energy will deploy its Quick Interchange Stations (QIS) at Zeon's charging sites spanning premium malls, metro parking areas, and commercial hubs across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other key markets, a statement said.

The partnership has commenced with the deployment of 6 QIS across two locations in Bengaluru, including at Orion Mall, it said, adding plans are underway to scale the Orion Mall deployment further.

"Our collaboration with Zeon Charging enables us to bring battery swapping to some of the most accessible and high-visibility locations across Southern India. Premium malls, metro parking facilities, and commercial hubs are exactly the kind of high-traffic sites where EV users need seamless energy access," said Subhash Bhat, Interim CEO, Indofast Energy.

With this collaboration, Indofast is accelerating its network expansion into power-ready, strategically positioned locations, he added.

By leveraging Zeon Charging's portfolio of premium, high-visibility locations, Indofast Energy gains access to sites that combine strong footfall, established power infrastructure, and strategic positioning within urban mobility corridors, the company said. Delivery riders and commercial EV users can access battery swapping at well-connected locations where a two-minute swap ensures zero disruption to daily operations, Indofast said.

South India already accounts for a substantial share of the company's operational footprint, with over 450 stations in Bengaluru alone.

"This collaboration at strategic venues like Orion Mall in Bangalore proves that integrating swapping stations into premium retail and transit hubs is highly effective in creating a seamless, sustainable, and convenient experience for EV drivers across Southern India. We look forward to scaling this partnership rapidly across our network," said Akhil Venkateshwaran, CTO & Director, Zeon Charging.

Indofast Energy's network of over 1900 swap stations across 24 cities supports over 120,000 vehicles. (PTI)