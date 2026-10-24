Indo-US Trade Deal

Geopolitics is dynamic, and alliances are often pragmatic. Need forges them, circumstance tests them, and shifting ground forces renegotiation. Two wars, Russia's in Ukraine and the confrontation between the United States and Iran, have rearranged the assumptions on which the world economy ran for decades. Against this backdrop, the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India and his remark that a trade pact is "about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement" deserve more than routine diplomatic attention.

Consider the context. Washington has pursued a tariff war against nearly everyone, friend and foe alike. Wealthy economies can absorb such blows and retaliate in kind. Developing and poorer nations cannot, and they bear the heaviest burden. India, despite its size, is no exception. Its trade with the United States is substantial: exports exceed $100 billion, while imports run roughly $43 billion. Beyond goods, the relationship includes critical technology, among them the engines that power the Tejas light combat aircraft. Many bilateral ties are intertwined with commerce and security.

The principal American grievance has been India's purchase of Russian oil. Yet Mr Rubio's tone in Mumbai was notably conciliatory. He called India's effort to diversify its energy sources "a smart thing to do" and acknowledged that such a shift cannot happen overnight. That is a significant softening, and it reflects a changed reality rather than a change of heart. That reality is the energy crisis. Washington entered the conflict with Iran expecting a swift settlement on its terms, in weeks if not days. Events have proved otherwise. The war has widened, major refineries have been crippled, and the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital oil artery, is closed or effectively under Iranian control. Disruption of Houthi-origin Saudi energy pipelines has compounded the problem, and several countries are already grappling with petrol/diesel shortages. No economy, the American one included, is immune from the consequences.

Advertisement

Washington's answer has been to secure Venezuelan crude. But heavy, viscous oil is not simply poured into any refinery. It demands specialised capacity, and that is precisely what India has. Reliance Industries' Jamnagar complex in Gujarat is among the largest and most sophisticated refineries in the world. Mr Rubio's decision to visit it, and his description of India as a refining "superpower", reveal where the leverage now lies. The United States needs India's processing capability at least as much as India needs American markets and technology. This is why the talks matter. Each side arrives with its own agenda, and each is entitled to it. Washington wants greater Indian purchases of American energy, defence equipment and technology. New Delhi wants tariff relief, predictable market access and secure energy supplies at tolerable prices. To its credit, India has stood its ground, particularly on agriculture, a sector that sustains hundreds of millions of livelihoods and cannot be bargained away for short-term gain. Any agreement that ignored the concerns of Indian farmers would be politically untenable and economically unwise.

Both nations now have limited choices. Washington cannot easily replace India as a refiner, a market and a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific. India, for its part, cannot ignore the world's largest consumer market or its access to advanced defence technology. Neither side gains from prolonged friction, and both lose from drift. India is a natural democratic ally, not a supplicant. Strategic partnerships rest on trust, and trust is not built through arm-twisting. The grievances over unpredictable trade policy and tightening immigration rules are real, and they will not vanish simply because a document is signed.

The prospects, nonetheless, are encouraging. Mr Rubio's confidence that "a small number of items" remain, and his suggestion that leaders may sign soon after, indicates momentum. The remaining gaps are likely to lie in the hardest areas: agriculture, energy purchases and the pace of tariff reduction. These are matters for patient negotiation rather than public ultimatums. A durable agreement will be one in which both sides can claim a genuine win. Accommodating mutual interests, rather than one party's demands, is the only sensible route. The final trade deal would send a welcome signal of stability in a world that badly needs one.