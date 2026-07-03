Indo-Pak dialogue hinges on end to terrorism: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party today said there could be no meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan unless Islamabad ends its support for cross-border terrorism, while welcoming the filing of a chargesheet in the 1990 abduction, rape and killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat as a major step toward justice.

Addressing a press conference here chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, said, "There can be dialogue only after Pakistan abandons terrorism."

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He said that past peace initiatives had been followed by attacks such as Kargil, Pathankot and Pulwama. "Dialogue cannot be a weakness. Dialogue can only be from a position of strength."

Sethi also said any future engagement with Pakistan should focus on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that people there increasingly wanted to join India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the filing of a chargesheet in the 1990 abduction, Sethi said the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency's (SIA) chargesheet, filed nearly 36 years after the crime, marked significant progress but said justice would remain incomplete until all those accused were brought before the courts.

The SIA has named jailed separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik as the prime accused in the case and has also chargesheeted several others following a fresh investigation launched in 2024. One of the accused is believed to be in Pakistan, according to the agency.

Sethi described Sarla Bhat as "the daughter of Kashmir" and said her case represented the suffering of victims of militancy across communities. He urged Kashmiri society to support the prosecution and said justice should be pursued in every unresolved terrorism-related case, regardless of the victims' religion. "Crime does not end with time. Time does not erase crime," Sethi said, adding that all cases involving killings and other serious crimes committed during the nsurgency should be reopened wherever sufficient evidence exists.

He credited the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reopening the case and criticized previous Congress-led Governments for engaging with separatist leaders. Sethi alleged that individuals accused in terror-related cases had been invited by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Responding to questions, Sethi said the BJP supports reopening other unresolved cases from the insurgency period despite the challenges of investigating decades-old crimes. He said the Sarla Bhat investigation demonstrated that successful prosecutions remain possible even after many years if evidence is available.

Asked about the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Sethi said the Government was making sustained efforts to facilitate their rehabilitation and maintained that their return should take place in an atmosphere of security, justice and communal harmony.