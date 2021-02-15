Indo-Pak armies trade gunfire along LoC in Tangdhar

KUPWARA: The armies of India and Pakistan Monday afternoon exchanged gunfire along the line of control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Sources said that Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation and targetted the posts of the Indian army.

“The fire was heavily and effectively retaliated by own troops,” they said.

They said that there were no immediate reports about injury or casualty.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that they received information about the ceasefire violation in Teethwal area. “Further details about the same are awaited,” he said.