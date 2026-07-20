Indira IVF celebrates 2 lakh successful IVF pregnancies, Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Indira IVF, the country’s largest fertility chain, has achieved the significant milestone of 2 lakh successful IVF pregnancies.

Since its journey began in Udaipur in 2011 with a new vision and mission, the organization has helped more than two lakh couples affected by infertility across the country fulfill their dream of parenthood.

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To celebrate this achievement, Indira IVF Jammu organized a special event themed “IVF is Not a Challenge, It’s a Chance” along with the celebration of its 6th Foundation Day.

The ceremony was attended by chief guest, CMO Jammu, Dr Narinder Bhutyal; Center Head Dr Manisha Bhagat, Dr Vibha, Dr Isha, staff members, and several couples. A cake-cutting ceremony was held, and couples who had successfully achieved parenthood through IVF were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Narinder Bhutyal emphasized the need for greater awareness about infertility and its treatment. He appreciated the efforts of Indira IVF and stated that the positive outcomes achieved by the organization are a reflection of its dedicated work. He added that success in fertility treatment depends not only on advanced technology but also on sensitivity, empathy, and compassionate patient care.

Congratulating the team on this landmark achievement, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Indira IVF, said: “When a family approaches us, they are not just patients, they come with a dream. Our endeavour is to help them move towards the joy of parenthood with transparency and ease. The milestone of 2 lakh successful IVF pregnancies is not merely a number but the result of the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team.”

Dr Manisha Bhagat, Center Head, said that over the past six years, childless couples have shown immense trust in Indira IVF, and the team has successfully lived up to that trust.

Dr Vibha and Dr Isha highlighted that through its network of more than 200 clinics across India and abroad, Indira IVF continues to provide modern infertility treatments and comprehensive care to couples aspiring to become parents.