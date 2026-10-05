Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / IndiGo To Hike Fuel Surcharge For Domestic, International Flights From Oct 6

IndiGo To Hike Fuel Surcharge For Domestic, International Flights From Oct 6

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices. The revised charges will be effective from October 6, and...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:50 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices.

The revised charges will be effective from October 6, and the move will push airfares higher.

The quantum of the hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights depending on distance. The hike in surcharge has also been effected for international flights. (Agencies)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra