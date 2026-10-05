IndiGo To Hike Fuel Surcharge For Domestic, International Flights From Oct 6

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices.

The revised charges will be effective from October 6, and the move will push airfares higher.

The quantum of the hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights depending on distance. The hike in surcharge has also been effected for international flights. (Agencies)