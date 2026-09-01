IndiGo Resumes Dharamshala-Chandigarh Direct Flight Service

Dharamshala, Sep 1: Direct air connectivity between Dharamshala and Chandigarh resumed on Tuesday, with IndiGo operating a non-stop flight from Kangra's Gaggal Airport to Chandigarh.

The flight (6E 7722) took off from Gaggal at around 2:05 pm on the first day of the resumed service today. The flight service had earlier been discontinued because of bad weather conditions in the hilly areas.

According to the announced schedule, the flight will operate four days a week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will depart from Dharamshala at 1:10 pm and reach Chandigarh's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 2:15 pm.

Advertisement

The return flight will leave Chandigarh at 2:45 pm and reach Dharamshala at 3:50 pm. The starting airfare from Dharamshala to Chandigarh is around Rs 3,200.

Besides, preparations are underway to launch a direct air service between Gaggal and Jammu, officials at Gaggal Airport said, adding that the administrative and technical formalities for the proposed service are in progress.

The proposed service, expected to commence in a few months, would provide a faster and more convenient travel option between Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, besides strengthening regional air connectivity.

Efforts are being made to expand and upgrade Gaggal Airport to meet future requirements and develop it to international standards, an official said.

At present, Dharamshala has direct air connectivity with Delhi, Shimla and Chandigarh. (Agencies)