Indigo Flight Hits Pole While Parking At Srinagar Airport, No Injuries

SRINAGAR, Sep 4: An Indigo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on Friday. While the aircraft suffered damage, there were no injuries to the passengers or crew members.

Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at 9.02 am when it came into contact with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole during the parking process, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

"All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported," it said, adding that the passengers and crew safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.

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Officials said the incident would be examined by the competent authorities in accordance with established procedures. The exact circumstances and cause will be determined after the inquiry is completed.

No conclusion has been drawn regarding the cause of the incident at this stage.

Meanwhile, airport operations continued normally, with arrivals and departures operating as per schedule.