IndiGo, Air India And Akasa Air Cancel Flights To And From Cities In Saudi Arabia Till Saturday Amid Escalating Tensions

New Delhi, Oct 13: Indian Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, have suspended flights to and from various cities in Saudi Arabia until Saturday, in light of the ongoing tensions and recent attacks which have endangered the airspace.

In a post on X, IndiGo, in its travel advisory, announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until Saturday, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

The carrier advised customers to check flight status on the official website to stay updated, while assuring that consumer safety and well-being remain a top priority.

Advertisement

"Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," the post read.

Travel Advisory Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/LrZOdyB7sF before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 13, 2026

Additionally, Akasa Air also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until Saturday, due to "escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations."

The carrier also stated that the affected passengers can opt for a full refund of the cancelled ticket or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

"In view of the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining the primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," Akasa Air wrote in a post on X.

#TravelUpdate: October 13, 2026 | 11.30 IST In view of the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining the primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.

— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Air India, announcing the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, said that it is closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations.

The airline has also announced a full refund on cancellation to the affected customers.

"In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 17 October 2026. We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," the carrier wrote on X.

In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 17 October 2026. We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority. #TravelAdvisory

— Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) October 13, 2026

Amplifying the announcements by the carriers, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote on X, "Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026."

In another post, the Embassy wrote, "Indigo Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until 17 October'26."

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Embassy officials attended the funeral service of Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali, who lost his life in the recent Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family while assuring them of continued support and assistance.

In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "Ambassador Mr. Vipul and Embassy officials joined the family and well-wishers at the funeral service of late Mr. Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the recent attack on Riyadh airport."

"Ambassador conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also assured the family of the Embassy’s continued support and assistance," the Embassy added.

The development comes as the death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

Amid the military escalation, the Houthis issued a broad warning to international airlines, foreign workers, and commercial travellers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe with the explicit exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. (Agencies)