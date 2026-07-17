NEW DELHI, July 17: India's exports of whole cardamom more than tripled in value terms to USD 436.8 million in 2025-26 from USD 131.9 million in 2023-24, and its shipment volume more than doubled during the period, according to the Commerce Ministry data.

The data showed that exports of whole cardamom stood at USD 436.8 million in 2025-26 against USD 201.2 million in 2024-25 and USD 131.9 million in 2023-24.

In volume terms, outbound shipments increased to 16,399 tonnes in 2025-26 from 7,674 tonnes in the previous fiscal and 7,083 tonnes in 2023-24.

An official said the sharp rise in exports reflects growing global demand for premium spices, quality production, and increasing preference among overseas buyers because of its aroma, quality and purity.

The main export destinations for this cardamom include the UAE (USD 135.22 million), Saudi Arabia (USD 125.16 million), Bangladesh (USD 47.71 million), Iraq (USD 13.71 million), Kuwait (USD 20 million), and Malaysia (USD 8.48 million).

Countries like the Netherlands, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, China, Egypt, and Iran also import the spice from India.

Cardamom cultivation in India is broadly divided into two main varieties: Small Cardamom (grown in the southern Western Ghats) and Large Cardamom (cultivated in the sub-Himalayan northeastern regions).

The main small cardamom growing state in the country is Kerala (the largest producer accounting for over 56-58 per cent of the country's total supply). The key growing districts include Idukki, Wayanad, and Palakkad.

It is followed by Karnataka (Coorg, Hassan, and Chikmagalur), and Tamil Nadu (Nilgiris, Palani, and Pulney hills).

Large cardamom (often used in Ayurvedic medicines and hearty spice blends) is primarily grown in high-altitude and northeastern states such as Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)