VICTORIA (Seychelles), Jun 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust.

"Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," Prime Minister Modi said after delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, said, "We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility."

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He said that the two sides discussed making bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.

"We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its commitment to the Global South. (PTI)