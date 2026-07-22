SKOPJE (North Macedonia), Jul 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India's ancient philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" calls for "building bridges, not walls," when the global landscape is fractured by conflict and economic division.

Murmu made the remarks during her address to the Assembly of North Macedonia. She is on a historic two-day visit to the European nation -- the first by an Indian head of state.

In her address, Murmu stressed that no nation can prosper in isolation.

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"India's ancient civilisational philosophy is rooted in the ancient dictum - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family. When the global landscape is fractured by conflict and economic division, this philosophy calls for building bridges, not walls," Murmu said.

She said that democracy is not merely a system of governance, but a shared article of faith that unites India and North Macedonia.

Murmu said that the parliaments of the two nations are the guardians of people's freedoms, the architects of their laws, and the mirrors of national conscience.

"As I look across this Chamber today, I am reminded that a nation's true pulse beats within its Parliament. Democracy is not merely a system of governance; it is a shared article of faith that unites India and North Macedonia," the president said.

India's Parliament reflects the aspirations of more than 1.4 billion citizens and gives democratic voice to a nation of extraordinary diversity, Murmu said.

"Guided by our Constitution, Parliament embodies the principle that India's diversity is not an obstacle to democracy, but one of its greatest strengths," she said.

India's democratic experience is remarkable not only for its constitutional foundations but also for its extraordinary scale, the president said and cited the successful conduct of general elections.

With an electorate of around one billion citizens, she said India's general elections constitute the largest democratic exercise in human history.

"The successful conduct of elections across such vast geographic, linguistic and cultural diversity stands as a testament to the resilience of India's democratic institutions and the trust that our people place in the electoral process," Murmu said.

The president said that India regards the Republic of North Macedonia not as a distant country but as an important pillar in the architecture of a stable, multipolar, and prosperous global future.

"Our relationship was set in motion more than two millennia ago. The historic expeditions of warriors and traders from this region opened vital corridors for trade, philosophy, and art, connecting our early civilisations," she said.

Murmu said North Macedonia's rich traditions resonate deeply with India's pluralistic ethos.

"Whether through the universal language of Yoga, a shared love of cinema, or academic exchanges, our people recognise each other as keepers of ancient, living cultures," the president said.

Asserting that interactions between the members of parliament of the two countries build institutional trust that endures beyond political cycles, she suggested, "Let our young legislators travel between New Delhi and Skopje. Let them meet and share best practices in parliamentary practices and public policy formulation".

Noting the presence of women members of parliament in the chamber, Murmu mentioned growing participation of women in India, particularly in India's Panchayati Raj system, where one-third of the seats are reserved for women.

"As a result, millions of women have become active participants in public life. We have also recently enacted a historic law that will ensure one-third reservation for women in the lower house of parliament and in the State Legislative Assemblies, reaffirming our commitment to more representative and inclusive democratic institutions," she said.

The president said that the geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting.

"In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation. North Macedonia sits at the crossroads of this transformation.

"Your nation is a vital gateway connecting the Mediterranean with Central Europe, and East with West. We are committed to scaling up our engagement bilaterally and across the wider region, including through emerging trade and investment opportunities," she said.

Murmu's visit to North Macedonia began on Tuesday after the conclusion of her visit to Moldova, the first ever by any Indian President.

"Let us look beyond the horizon of the immediate future. Let us transform our historical and cultural ties into tangible economic milestones. Together, as two democratic nations anchored in history and driven by a vision for tomorrow, let us chart a course that brings peace and prosperity to our peoples," she added. (PTI)