NEW DELHI, Nov 23 : The Netherlands views India's continued engagement with Russia as an "added value", as New Delhi can use its ties with Moscow to persuade it to end the war in Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has said.

Berendsen is on an official visit to India from November 22 to 23. He co-chaired the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Sunday and reviewed the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership.

"We understand that India has its own history, its own role in the world and its own relations," Berendsen told PTI on Sunday, responding to a question on India's strategic autonomy and its continued engagement with Moscow.

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"We actually see it as an added value of our relationship with India that it has a relationship with Russia and can also use that relationship to show Russia that it needs to put an end to this war and accept a ceasefire," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, in its fifth year, continues with intensified attacks from both sides. Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, while US-brokered peace talks have made little progress beyond a prisoner swap.

Berendsen said India and the Netherlands, as trading countries, shared concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation, and needed to work together to address challenges in an increasingly uncertain world.

"I think we're dealing with the same challenges: how to decrease dependencies, how to be more strategically autonomous on critical raw materials, technology and energy," he said.

"If you want to do that, you need to diversify, which means new partnerships. I think the Netherlands, the EU and India are doing exactly that," he added.

"I think specifically in the sectors of energy, security, technology, semiconductors, water and agriculture, we're really taking steps together," Berendsen said.

On trade, he described the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, expected to be signed in December, as a crucial step that could open opportunities beyond merchandise trade.

The FTA "will benefit many, not only in terms of products but also in areas such as the energy transition and the export of green hydrogen from India to the Netherlands and Europe", he told reporters during a press conference.

The Netherlands is India's 11th largest trading partner in the world. It is also India's 3rd largest export destination globally and the largest in Europe. The total bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries stood at USD 27.7 billion in 2024-2025, according to official data.

Berendsen also welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Electronics and Dutch semiconductor major ASML, saying cooperation in the semiconductor ecosystem offered significant possibilities for both countries.

The MoU was signed in May during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands to support India's first commercial 300 mm (12-inch) semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

"ASML is, of course, a very important, strategic and big company that has a very strong position in the supply chain for semiconductors, but India has great initiatives as well and a lot of potential in the semiconductor sector as well," Berendsen told PTI.

"So I think it's only logical that the Netherlands and India cooperate and keep up in this area," he added.

Berendsen said his meeting with Jaishankar was their sixth this year, reflecting the growing engagement between the two countries. He said cooperation was being strengthened in sectors such as energy, security, technology, water management and agriculture.

Jaishankar and his Dutch counterpart on Sunday discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Black Sea, with Berendsen appreciating India's efforts towards facilitating a possible arrangement for safe passage of grain shipments through the region.

The remarks come amid increasing attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Berendsen said the war had affected global food security and the Netherlands valued India's role in working towards a solution.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said the two sides were looking to expand cooperation in areas including semiconductors, technology, defence and renewable energy, while continuing their traditional collaboration in water, agriculture and health.

"Now we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership, and the roadmap that we have forged allows us a pathway to proceed forward," he said.

"There are shared challenges. I think terrorism is one, climate change is another, where it's important we work together. So I'm really pleased today to have this chance to co-chair our inaugural dialogue mechanism for reviewing the strategic partnership," Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that they reviewed the progress under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026-2030, exchanged views on opportunities to strengthen India-EU relations and also covered other global and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, semiconductors, AI, digital & cybersecurity, counterterrorism, security, climate, clean energy, agriculture, water, health, culture and P2P linkages," he said.

"Thank you dear @DrSJaishankar for the warm welcome in Delhi. We had a valuable exchange on closer cooperation under our Strategic Partnership, bilateral issues, geopolitical developments and our shared commitment to the international rules-based order," Berendsen posted on X.

Berendsen is scheduled to meet Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday before departing from India. (PTI)