India’s silent force against terrorism

Col Shiv Choudhary (Retd)

shivchoudhary2@gmail.com

Terrorism has changed dramatically over the past three decades. Today's terrorist seldom wears a uniform, occupies identifiable territory or confronts security forces in conventional battle. Instead, he infiltrates quietly, blends into civilian populations, exploits local support networks, communicates through encrypted technologies and disappears before conventional responses can fully mobilise. Modern terrorism thrives on anonymity, surprise and the ability to exploit gaps in surveillance rather than superior military strength.

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India has responded by steadily strengthening its armed forces, intelligence agencies, CAPF and state police organisations. Significant investments in border fencing, drones, satellites, surveillance technologies and joint command systems have considerably enhanced the country's counter-terrorism capability. Yet one strategic resource remains largely untapped, not because it does not exist, but because it has never been systematically organised.

Across India, particularly in border districts, insurgency affected regions and sensitive coastal areas, lives an extraordinary reservoir of disciplined, experienced and patriotic citizens. They include retired personnel from the armed forces, CAPF, intelligence agencies and state police, alongside thousands of ordinary citizens who have spent decades living in border regions. Together, they constitute an immense reservoir of experience, local knowledge and commitment that could significantly strengthen India's counter-terrorism mechanism.

These men and women are already verified through years of public service. They understand discipline, confidentiality, observation, terrain, local customs and the psychology of conflict. Many have spent their careers tracking infiltration routes, protecting strategic assets, analysing intelligence or responding to security threats. Retirement may have taken them out of uniform, but it has not diminished their commitment to the nation. Alongside them stand villagers, farmers, shepherds, fishermen, transport operators, shopkeepers and community leaders who know every path, stream, orchard, mountain trail and settlement in their locality. They instinctively notice unfamiliar faces, unusual movement and deviations from daily routine long before sophisticated technology identify them..

India's professional security forces will always remain the spearhead of counter-terrorism operations. The objective is neither to replace them nor to create parallel organisations. Rather, it is to organise this vast reservoir of experienced veterans and vigilant citizens into a lawful, disciplined and structured force multiplier that strengthens existing institutions while fully respecting the rule of law. This concept is rooted in the realities of life across India's border districts and terrorism-affected regions.

Consider a farmer living near the IB in Jammu who notices fresh footprints across his fields where none existed the previous evening. Instead of investigating or creating panic, he quietly informs the nearest security post. Patrols verify the information, infiltration routes are checked and a possible terrorist movement is intercepted before reaching populated areas. In another village in Poonch, a milk man notices an unfamiliar young man asking for directions to an isolated forest track. His accent appears inconsistent with the region and his behaviour unusually cautious. Rather than confront him, the blacksmith discreetly informs the local police. Surveillance is intensified and a potential infiltration route comes under observation.

Similar examples occur throughout Jammu and Kashmir and other sensitive regions. Shepherds identify disturbed stones concealing improvised explosive devices. Fishermen notice unfamiliar boats operating outside normal fishing patterns. Shopkeepers become suspicious when strangers purchase dry rations. School bus drivers repeatedly notice vehicles conducting apparent reconnaissance. Individually these observations may appear insignificant; collectively they often become valuable operational intelligence.

Technology can detect movement, but local communities often detect abnormality. Satellites identify changes in terrain, whereas experienced citizens recognise behavioural changes that no electronic sensor can interpret. Both capabilities complement each other. Equally valuable is India's vast community of retired security professionals. A retired JCO, police investigator and intelligence officer jointly understand terrain, infiltration routes, operational patterns, criminal networks, local dynamics and invaluable expertise in analysing fragmented information and recognising suspicious behaviour that may otherwise be overlooked.

Their contribution is not operational deployment. They should never neither be operationally deployed, replace serving personnel nor become parallel security organisations. Their value lies in mentoring communities, interpreting local inputs, assisting awareness programmes and helping bridge the gap between sophisticated intelligence systems and ground realities. Properly organised, they become genuine force multipliers, extending the eyes and ears of forces.

Several democratic nations have long recognised that national security cannot rest exclusively upon professional security forces. Israel supplements its standing military through an extensive reserve system. Finland maintains one of Europe's strongest reserve structures, while Singapore's National Service framework keeps trained personnel connected with national preparedness. Switzerland has successfully followed a citizen-soldier concept for decades, and countries such as the UK and the USA encourage structured neighbourhood vigilance and community reporting to complement professional policing. India's security challenges are unique and demand an indigenous model. These examples demonstrate that experienced citizens contribute within defined legal frameworks.

While India possesses this extraordinary human capital, what remains missing is institutional integration. The country needs a National Security Partnership Framework that formally connects professional security agencies, retired security professionals and vigilant citizens without either creating parallel organisations or replace them active forces.

The framework should begin with the establishment of District Veteran and Community Security Cells( DVCSC) in border, coastal and terrorism-prone districts. Functioning under the supervision of district administrations, this body could include veterans from the said categories with proven records of integrity and competence. Their role should remain advisory, informative, assisting and coordinative, never the operational. The framework should also actively involve selective border villagers, coastal communities, transport operators, shepherds, fishermen, remote dhaba wala, shopkeepers, orchard owners, school staff, volunteer youth and women, whose understanding of local communities is often exceptional.

Equally important is the creation of secure and accessible reporting mechanisms. A district wise toll-free counter terrorism helpline and integrated digital reporting platform would enable citizens to communicate suspicious observations quickly, safely and confidentially. Anonymous reporting, wherever appropriate, would encourage wider participation while protecting those acting in good faith.

Awareness and training should form another important pillar. Citizens are often willing to contribute but remain uncertain about what constitutes useful information or how to report it responsibly. Periodic awareness programmes conducted jointly by security agencies and experienced veterans can educate communities on recognising suspicious behaviour, observing without confrontation, protecting personal safety and avoiding rumours or misinformation. Practical contribution lies in observation, guidance, mentoring and sharing experience, while intelligence operations, investigations and enforcement remain exclusively with authorised agencies.

Unlike raising additional manpower, this approach builds upon an already available reservoir of trained and experienced human capital. It represents one of the most cost-effective ways of strengthening national security. The nation would simply be organising resource that already exists. Every infiltration prevented, every terrorist hideout detected, every explosive recovered and every innocent life saved would justify the investment many times over. This entire framework should remain volunteer based upon successful partnership and trust. To inspire confidence and motivation, some value based incentive could be introduced.

Beyond its operational value, such a partnership would also strengthen India's social resilience. Terrorism seeks not only to inflict casualties but also to spread fear, mistrust and isolation. When citizens become informed partners rather than passive spectators, communities grow more confident, rumours lose credibility and hostile propaganda finds less takers. History repeatedly demonstrates that terrorism flourishes where fear silences communities and anonymity protects those who seek to do harm. Security becomes a shared responsibility rather than the exclusive burden of those in uniform.

India has invested heavily and should continue in strengthening its borders, modernising its armed forces, expanding intelligence capabilities and adopting advanced technologies. Yet national security is ultimately secured not by fences alone, nor by satellites, drones or surveillance systems in isolation. It is secured when a few citizen notices what others fail to notice, and when professional security forces receive timely information to prevent a tragedy.

India's greatest counter-terrorism force is therefore not hidden inside armouries or advanced surveillance systems. This force lives among disciplined veterans, vigilant citizens and resilient communities spread across the country. The challenge before the nation is not to create this force, but to organise it, empower it responsibly and integrate it into India's broader security architecture. In an era when terrorists seek to disappear into society, India's greatest strength may well lie in a silent society that refuses to look away.