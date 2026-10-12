India’s scooter market hits EV tipping point as 1 in 3 sales turns electric

New Delhi Oct 12 : India’s electric scooter market hit a new milestone in September, with battery-powered models accounting for nearly one in every three vehicles registered as buyers shift towards electric mobility.

Electric scooters accounted for around 33 percent of total scooter registrations in September, up from 22 percent in the year-ago period, data from the Vahan dashboard shows.

The 11-percentage-point increase signals a sharp expansion in electric vehicle (EV) adoption in one of the country's largest two-wheeler segments.

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Registrations of electric two-wheelers crossed 2.07 lakh units during the month, marking a record for the segment. The rise comes as manufacturers expand product portfolios and compete on pricing, while consumers weigh the running costs of EVs against petrol-powered scooters.

A narrowing price gap between electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters is also driving adoption.

In Delhi, the effective on-road price of the TVS iQube is around Rs 1.02 lakh, matching that of the Honda Activa 110 DLX.

With the upfront cost of an electric scooter increasingly comparable to a petrol-powered alternative, buyers have a stronger incentive to consider the switch, given the potential savings on running costs.

Analysts said concerns over fuel security and petrol prices have further strengthened the case for electric mobility. (Agencies)