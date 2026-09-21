BHOPAL, Sep 20 : RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said India's rise should benefit humanity rather than be aimed at dominating other nations, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the country's global stature.

Addressing a gathering of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers at Lal Parade Ground here, he called for an end to caste-based discrimination, describing it as a "blot" on Hindu society.

Hosabale said India's 5,000-year-old civilisational journey showed that the country had repeatedly risen after facing crises and conflicts.

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"The people of India and its scientists have earned a name for the country in various fields at the international level, and the Prime Minister leading the country has enhanced India's glory internationally," he said.

Hosabale said India's progress should not be measured only in terms of economic or material advancement but by the contribution it makes to humanity.

"India is progressing rapidly, but this means that India is rising, and it should rise. India's rise should bring many kinds of benefits to humanity," he said.

India will rise and progress not to dominate or exploit anyone, nor to suppress the world through arrogance or crush anyone, but to serve humanity, he said.

The senior RSS leader also called for an end to caste discrimination and untouchability, describing them as a "blot" on Hindu society.

"There should be no discrimination of any kind among human beings. Birth-based discrimination is not part of Hindu culture," he said.

Citing the example of Lord Ram accepting berries offered by Shabari in the Ramayana, he questioned how discrimination could be practised in the name of caste.

"Any kind of mistreatment in the name of caste weakens society," Hosabale said, urging people to begin the change with their own conduct and within their homes.

The RSS leader said casteism and untouchability could not be eliminated merely through laws or sermons, but required a change in individual behaviour.

Highlighting society's role in times of crisis, Hosabale said RSS volunteers had participated in relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, but stressed that such efforts should involve society as a whole.

Referring to recent floods in Assam, he said volunteers of the RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati had gone there to help affected people and found that young people, college students and members of different sections of society had also come forward to provide assistance.

"This is how it should be. Working for the country should happen in every settlement and every village," he said.

On environmental protection, Hosabale said merely passing resolutions at public forums would not protect the environment and called for people to make conservation part of their daily conduct at home, schools, workplaces, markets and neighbourhoods.

He urged RSS volunteers to work towards keeping rivers clean and protecting the environment through their own actions.

Hosabale also said India's progress should demonstrate to the world how material well-being and spiritual happiness could be achieved together in a balanced manner.

Two days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had addressed a gathering in Ujjain, saying that a person's ego can create the misconception that his reign and everything operates according to his authority and that he can control everything.

"Take the Sun, for example, you cannot do anything about it. If you don't believe in it, that's fine, but it will still rise and set," he had told around 1,700 Gen Z participants at the 'Yuva Dharma Sansad'. (PTI)