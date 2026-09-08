Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Er. Gulam Ali Khatana today stated that India's rapid progress in technology, employment, manufacturing, defence, healthcare and the global economy is a direct reflection of the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In a statement issued, Khatana said, "India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem has crossed 2,100 centres, with GCCs now contributing around 27% of IT hiring demand and expected to employ nearly 2.7 million professionals by 2030."

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He said, "The 51% rise in AI engineering jobs, along with the emergence of cities such as Vijayawada as new technology hubs, demonstrates how Digital India and the government's technology-first policies are creating opportunities beyond traditional metropolitan centres."

Khatana also welcomed advances in indigenous scientific research, including the development of RK-251, a promising cancer drug candidate developed by Indian institutions and said, "Such breakthroughs reflect the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat in science, healthcare and innovation."

On the economy, he noted that India's private-sector activity strengthened in August, with services leading growth and employment momentum improving.

The MP also praised the 100% indigenous AK-203 'Sher' rifle, calling it a powerful symbol of the success of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.

He said, "India's growing manufacturing and export capabilities, including major investments in the electronics sector, further demonstrate that the world increasingly sees India as a trusted global production hub."

Khatana said, "international recognition of India's growing strategic influence further confirms that India is no longer merely following the world, it is helping shape the new world order."

"Under Modi's leadership, India has moved from policy paralysis to performance, from dependence to self-reliance, and from being a large market to becoming a global powerhouse. The journey towards Viksit Bharat is not just a promise, it is happening on the ground," he added.