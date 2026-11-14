Dr Sudershan Kumar

sudershan.sk12@gmail.com

The past decade has been a witness to upsurge in India's might.A nation, once burdened by colonial exploitation, economic constraints, wide spread poverty, technological dependence, and strategically vulnerabilities of its early decades has emerged as an increasingly influential power with ambitions extending far beyond its immediate neighbourhood. Its expanding economy, formidable military capability, advances in indigenous technologies, achievements in space, digital transformation, growing energy requirements and increasingly assertive diplomacy have altered how the world perceive India. This showing of India's ascendancy is significant because it challenges established assumptions about who should determine the rules of global governance; control strategic technologies, shape international trade, dominate critical supply chain, and influence the security architecture of Asia. Its commitment to strategic autonomy, refusal to accept automatic alignment with competing power blocks, and insistence on making decisions according to its national interests have made it an independent and sometime unpredictable actor in international affairs. For established powers India's rise presents both an opportunity and a challenge. A prosperous, stable, technologically strong India can contribute to global growth, secure the Indo Pacific, diversity supply chains and strengthen international cooperation.

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Simultaneously,a country of collosal indomitable demographic scale,geographical position, military potential and independent political outlook cannot be expected to remain permanently within stragetic comfort zone of any other nation. This tension creates the foundation for a critical geopolitical debate; does the international system genuinely welcome India's emergence or do some estahlished powers seek to preserve their relative advantages by slowing its ascent? Therefore, it is utmost important to highlight the metrcs of India's growth in the eyes of global powers. These are described as :- First and foremost is the economic growth. Economic growth has been the major pillar of India's ascendancy. A rapid expanding domestic / market growth in digital services, infrastructure involvement entrepreneurship and manufacturing initiatives have enhanced India's international economic significance. Programmes such as Make in India, Digital India and Aatamnirbhar Bharat have sought to strengthen domestic production, improve digital connectivity and reduce critical import dependence. India has also expanded its engagements with international market, and global supply chain although employment generation, income inequality and productivity remain important challenge. Even the International monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the India's economic growth ~ 7%. This clearly reflects that India's economy is one of the fastest growing major economy of the world.

As on date it is the fifth largest economy of the world. Second, defence modernization and Indigenous manufacturing has emerged as particularly significant dimension of national power. Investments in Indigenous Aircraft, Missiles, Naval platforms, electronic systems and advanced military technologies has bolstered,boosted and strengthened domestic capabilities. According to official figures defence production has reached to ~ 1.78 lakh crores rupees. In the year 2025-2026 defence export rose to Rs.38,424 crores. Third, the equally crucial is science and technology. Needless to mention here that in the past one and a half decade, science and technology have further enhanced international standing. The Chandryan-3 lunar landing in 2023 demonstrated India's space capabilities. While advances in digital payments telecommunication pharmaceutical, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semi conductor manufacturing have created new opportunities, ISRO's successful space docking demonstration through Spa DeX in 2025and successful launch of NVS-3 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-18 rocket from the Satish Dhawn Space Centre represented an another milestone. It is a fact that twenty first century is the century of technology. The country, which develops the most advanced and critical future innovative technologies will rule the world. No country will part with the latest technology. It has to be developed indigenously. Keeping this aspect in mind GoI have initiated nine national science and technology missions under the Prime Minister's Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) to focus on research design and development of critical technologies and sustainable growth.These are Quantum Frontier, Artificial Intelligence, National Biodiversity Mission, Electric vehicles, Bioscience and human health work to wealth. Deep ocean Exploration and AGNIi (Accelerated Growth of New India's Innovations). Besides as per Government data thr number starts up are around 2.23 lakhs.

Fourth, the key for development is the energy security and infrastructure. Continuous efforts have been made in improving the connectivity and supporting economic activity. This includes expanding the highways, railways, airports, digital network and renewable energy capacity. Lastly on the diplomatic front, India has pursued strategic autonomy while expanding the partnership with Russia, Europe Japan, Australia, United State of America and Gulf countries. Its participation in International groupings and advocacy of reforms of global institutes, reflects its aspiration in greater role in shaping international decisions. India's geopolitical position in the Indian ocean, growing economic and military capabilities with the backing of 1.4 billion people and strong Govt. at the Centre has further increased its strategic importance. This rise may prick the eyes of the some global leaders who otherwise do not want to see India as a developed and prosperous nation. It is somewhat natural that the rise of new power rarely occurs without friction. International politics is shaped not only by declared principles but also by concerns among the certain established powers for several reasons.

1) Fear of losing relative influence;-If the India's economy expands, its military becomes more self reliant and its technology sector becomes more competitive other powers may find that their ability to influence Indian decision may decline. This is quite a habit for these International powers and their oblivion towards transition.

2) Competition over Industrial Leadership. India's expansion in pharmaceutical, information technology, electronic, defence manufacturing, renewable energy and digital services can challenge the established commercial interests. Hence they may not support India endeavour of becoming a global leader. Even the US Deputy Secretary Christoper Landu during his earlier visit this year has clearly stated "We are not going to make the same mistake with India that we made with China twenty years back." This clearly reflects the intention of American Administration to put spoke in Indfia's rise and offer loly pop to gain access to one of the biggest market of around 1.42 billion people around the globe.

Besides American Adminstration is bullying India to toe their line and cater its energy need as per their dictates. Even threatening to impose 100 percent tariff. Besides, the internatonal media leaves no stone unturned in painting gloomy picture about conditions in India.These media houses are trying to sell fake narrative regarding the plights of minorities in India, whereas situation on the ground is quite contrary to that reported in media. Our enemy country has activated many tool kits through social media platform to spread fake news, fake messages and also extending support to disgruntled elements. Some powers around the globe are pumping lot of money through indirect mean to incite the mob on one pretext or other. Some are openly talking about the regime change through violence and also started citing the example of Nepal and Bangladesh. They have forgotten that India is one of the largest peninsula of Asia with population around 1.42 billion and area around 3.23 million sq Km. Therefore in such a large country, the regime change is possible only through elections and not by selling the fake narratives. This all is being done to derail India's rise around the globe. The author is of the strong opion that India's rise is now unstoppable. None in the world will be able to halt this due to the following reasons. First and foremost the Indian youth is smart enough to distinguish between right and wrong.

They possess the unique Seven characteristics. These are Seven "C" i.e. Capacity, Confidence, Capability, Commitment, Critical Thinking, Curiosity and Calm and also has a strong zeal to rise the occasion as per the needs of the nation. Second, is the valour of Armed forces and their tremendous aptitude to adopt the new norms of high tech hybrid warfare. Our armed forces are one of the best in the world.Their Valour is well recognized around the globe. The history reverberates that where ever they were deployed,they the changed the dynamics of war in their favour by showing examplery courage and valour. The success of operation Sindoor is the glaring example of this. Third, the last one is the strong government at the centre with spine and clear vision to make India Global power by 2047. Therefore, for all of us should join hand to make India super power in the coming decades and rather than falling prey to the ulterior motives of foreign powers.