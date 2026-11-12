Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: The International Energy Agency (IEA) today stated that India's rapid expansion of renewable energy has helped the country avoid more than USD 100 billion (about Rs 9.4 lakh crore) in coal and natural gas import costs between 2011 and 2025, with cumulative savings projected to rise to nearly USD 240 billion (Rs 22.6 lakh crore) by 2030.

According to a statement issued by the IEA, "The growing economic and energy-security dividends of India's renewable energy transition, with increased domestic electricity generation reducing exposure to imported fossil fuels and volatility in international energy markets."

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The report estimates that without the solar photovoltaic (PV), wind and bioenergy capacity added since 2010, India's coal imports in 2025 alone would have been around 110 million tonnes higher.

The country's dependence on imported fuels for electricity generation would also have exceeded 30 per cent, approximately twice the actual level.

The agency projects annual savings on coal and natural gas imports could reach approximately USD 35 billion (Rs 3.3 lakh crore) by 2030, exceeding India's actual expenditure on non-coking coal and natural gas imports in FY2024-25.

The projections assume international fuel prices remain broadly around their 2024-25 average levels.

India's renewable power capacity has almost quadrupled over the past decade, crossing 300 gigawatts (GW) in 2026, making it the world's second-fastest-growing renewable energy market, the IEA said.

According to Government data, as of September 30, 2026, India's total renewable energy capacity, including large hydropower, stood at approximately 299.25 GW.

This included 171.05 GW of solar power and 59.2 GW of wind capacity. Total non-fossil electricity capacity, including nuclear power, had reached approximately 308 GW.

The PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli Yojana is helping accelerate residential rooftop solar installations, enabling households to generate electricity for their own consumption and reduce dependence on grid power.

Similarly, the PM-KUSUM scheme is supporting the deployment of solar-powered irrigation pumps and the solarisation of agricultural electricity supply, helping reduce the dependence of farmers on conventional power sources.

These initiatives are complementing large-scale solar and wind projects by expanding decentralised generation and creating opportunities for households, farmers and businesses to participate in the energy transition.