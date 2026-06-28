NEW DELHI, June 28: India has significantly strengthened its petroleum refining capabilities even as its dependence on imported crude oil has continued to rise, according to a report by EY.

The study says that while crude oil import dependence has crossed 90% in FY26, the country's refining efficiency has improved by nearly 33% since FY98, reinforcing India's position as a major exporter of petroleum products.

The report notes that crude oil import dependence has increased from around 55% in FY99 to over 90% in FY26, driven by rising domestic demand and declining crude oil production. Petroleum product consumption has grown from 90.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY99 to 243.2 MMT in FY26, whereas domestic crude production has fallen to about 26 MMT.

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Despite this growing import reliance, India's refining sector has emerged as a major strength. Investments in modern technology and expanded refining capacity have enabled the country to efficiently process imported crude into value-added petroleum products for both domestic consumption and exports. Refining efficiency has improved from just above 0.95 in FY98 to 1.27 in FY26.

The report also highlights a positive structural shift in the economy, with both energy intensity and petroleum consumption relative to GDP declining over the years. This indicates that India's economic growth is becoming less dependent on petroleum, supported by technological advancements and the expanding services sector.

However, the report cautions that high dependence on imported crude leaves the country vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations, geopolitical disruptions and foreign exchange pressures. Since demand for crude oil remains relatively inelastic, sharp increases in international prices can significantly raise India's import bill, fuel inflation and affect overall macroeconomic stability.

To enhance energy security, the report recommends expanding strategic petroleum reserves, boosting domestic oil production, diversifying crude import sources and accelerating the transition to renewable and alternative energy. It says that strengthening these areas will help India better withstand future global supply shocks while sustaining long-term economic growth.

The report concludes that although India's refining sector has become a key competitive advantage, reducing import dependence and improving energy resilience will remain crucial for ensuring long-term economic stability.

(UNI)