Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: India's emerging quantum ecosystem is being strengthened by an enabling policy of the Modi Government that is opening greater space for industry and the private sector to participate in frontier technologies, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said today. He said India had the scientific talent, technological capability and industry readiness, but the enabling environment provided by policymakers is now giving stakeholders the confidence to build and scale in quantum technologies.

Addressing PRAGATI Q-FOUNDRY 2026 - NQM Co-development and Venture Partnership Meet at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the National Quantum Mission represents a new approach in which the Government, scientific institutions, startups, industry, investors, States and strategic users are working together to build indigenous capabilities. He said India would not remain a consumer of quantum technologies developed elsewhere and is building capabilities, infrastructure, talent and enterprises to develop these technologies at home and take them to the world.

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The Minister highlighted the speed of progress under the National Quantum Mission, noting that the Mission was planned for eight years, but India has already achieved 1,000-km quantum secure communication in about three years, against the 2,000-km target envisaged for the eight-year period. He said achieving half of the target in less than half the planned timeframe demonstrates the capability that has been built within the quantum ecosystem and provides confidence to move ahead with greater speed and resolve.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the National Quantum Mission has been structured as a whole-of-Government and whole-of-nation effort, with four thematic hubs at IISc Bengaluru, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, bringing together 152 researchers from 43 institutions across 17 States and two Union Territories. The hubs are working across quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

He said the progress achieved in the last two to three years shows that India now has an opportunity to become globally competitive in quantum communication and quantum sensing and self-reliant in quantum computing. The Minister said the technologies emerging from the hubs, academic institutions and startups are already providing a strong foundation for this ambition.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Government's support to startups is not limited to funding, but extends to infrastructure, mentorship, technology validation, industry partnerships and pathways to customers. He stressed that quantum startups require sustained engagement from industry and investors, including capital, technical validation, co-development, procurement and market access. He also called upon States to evaluate indigenous technologies developed by startups and explore their deployment and procurement so that promising ventures can become sustainable.

The Minister said early industry linkage is particularly important for the sustainability of quantum startups, as quantum technologies require substantial capital and long-term commitment. He said PRAGATI Q-FOUNDRY and the B2B interactions associated with it are intended to facilitate concrete outcomes such as technology validation, procurement, co-development, investment and partnerships rather than merely showcasing technologies.

The event was attended by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Member, NITI Aayog; Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Dr. J. B. V. Reddy, Mission Director, National Quantum Mission, along with senior scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, industry representatives and other stakeholders.