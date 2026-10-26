CHANDIGARH, Oct 25: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday stressed the need for citizens to understand their duties and responsibilities alongside their rights, saying democracy becomes stronger when rights and duties go hand in hand.

Saini made the remarks while addressing the 33rd Annual Lecture-cum-Lokmanthan programme organised by the Panchnad Shodh Sansthan here. The theme of the programme was 'Hum Bharat Ke Log, Hamara Dayitva'.

"While the rights of a citizen are widely discussed today, comparatively less attention is paid to duties and responsibilities. It is important to understand what our rights are, what our obligations entail and what our responsibilities as citizens are," he said.

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In his address, Saini said fundamental duties had been incorporated into the Constitution, but for a long time, rights received greater attention while duties were discussed less frequently.

He also said that India's progress can't be stopped when every citizen contributes to nation-building.

He expressed confidence that the ideas presented by the speakers at the programme would serve as guiding lights for future generations and show citizens the way toward fulfilling their responsibilities to the nation.

He said that the opening words of the Preamble to the Constitution are 'We, the People of India'.

"These words remind us that the people are the foundation of India's democratic system. The Constitution grants us rights and protects our freedom and dignity.

"At the same time, it expects us to fulfil our responsibilities towards the country, society and one another with complete dedication. Rights empower us, while duties give that power the right direction. Democracy becomes strong only when rights and duties go hand in hand," he said.

The chief minister said Article 51A of the Constitution lays down the fundamental duties of citizens.

"These include respecting the Constitution and its ideals, cherishing the values of the freedom struggle, protecting the unity and integrity of the country, promoting social harmony, respecting the dignity of women, and safeguarding our shared cultural heritage and nature. These are the values that unite society and help the nation move forward," he said.

The first expression of duty is respect for the Constitution and institutions. Indian democracy brings together diverse viewpoints, numerous languages, different traditions and many communities, he said.

"Disagreement is a natural part of democracy. However, dialogue, decorum and respect for the law must be maintained even amid differences of opinion. Our views may differ, but our resolve in the national interest must remain united," Saini said.

Another important responsibility was to strengthen brotherhood and mutual respect in society. No person is superior or inferior on the basis of language, caste, religion, region or economic status, he said.

"The country's diversity is its identity. Therefore, whenever we meet a person belonging to any religion, caste, region or linguistic community, our first thought should be that the person is an Indian and our own brother or sister. When this sentiment takes root among all citizens, India will become an immense force," he said. (PTI)