NEW DELHI, Aug 2: India's power consumption grew 10.93 per cent year-on-year to 170.70 billion units (BU) in July, official data showed, as high humidity levels pushed up use of cooling appliances like air conditioners in many parts of the country.

The country's total power consumption was 153.88 BU in July 2025.

The higher feel-like temperature than actual, caused by humid conditions across the country, increased use of cooling appliances like air conditioners, thereby increasing power demand and consumption, experts said.

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The peak power demand also jumped to 270.20 GW last month from 220.74 GW in July 2025. The peak power demand in July hovered almost around the all-time record high of 270.82 GW seen in May.

The power demand in May last year was 230.99 GW. Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

Experts said power demand will remain steady in August as well, with continued humid conditions in the ongoing monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected deficient rainfall in this year's monsoon. (PTI)